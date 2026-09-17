Devastating Air Strikes Hit Kyiv and Odesa

In a series of early morning air strikes, Russian forces targeted key Ukrainian cities, injuring at least 18 people and damaging multiple buildings. The assaults on Kyiv and Odesa have left residents shaken and caused significant damage to both residential and industrial areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 12 people, including two children, sustained injuries as debris fell from damaged apartment buildings and warehouse facilities. The strikes also posed a threat to local infrastructure, with debris landing near a petrol station.

In Odesa, a missile strike on a 19-storey apartment building left one child among the injured. Further south in Zaporizhzhia, three people were wounded when another missile attack ignited a fire at an industrial facility.