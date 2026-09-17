Joao Pedro Withdraws: Brazil Roster Shake-Up
Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has withdrawn from Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Australia and India due to an unspecified injury. The national team called up Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli as his replacement. Brazil's matches are scheduled in Australia and India in late September and early October.
Joao Pedro, a key figure in Chelsea's lineup, has been forced to step back from Brazil's upcoming international friendlies owing to an undisclosed injury, the national team confirmed on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Chelsea's recent 2-2 draw against Hull City, contributing both a goal and an assist. However, his injury has prompted Brazil to summon Fluminense's Matheus Martinelli as a replacement.
Brazil is set to face Australia in two games scheduled for September 25 and 29, followed by a match against India in Kolkata on October 3.