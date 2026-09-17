Joao Pedro Withdraws: Brazil Roster Shake-Up

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has withdrawn from Brazil's upcoming friendlies against Australia and India due to an unspecified injury. The national team called up Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli as his replacement. Brazil's matches are scheduled in Australia and India in late September and early October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 08:43 IST
Joao Pedro Withdraws: Brazil Roster Shake-Up

Joao Pedro, a key figure in Chelsea's lineup, has been forced to step back from Brazil's upcoming international friendlies owing to an undisclosed injury, the national team confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Chelsea's recent 2-2 draw against Hull City, contributing both a goal and an assist. However, his injury has prompted Brazil to summon Fluminense's Matheus Martinelli as a replacement.

Brazil is set to face Australia in two games scheduled for September 25 and 29, followed by a match against India in Kolkata on October 3.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

South Africa Turns to Offshore Wind as 95 GW Potential Opens New Path for Green Industrial Growth

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026