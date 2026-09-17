Joao Pedro Withdraws: Brazil Roster Shake-Up

Joao Pedro, a key figure in Chelsea's lineup, has been forced to step back from Brazil's upcoming international friendlies owing to an undisclosed injury, the national team confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Chelsea's recent 2-2 draw against Hull City, contributing both a goal and an assist. However, his injury has prompted Brazil to summon Fluminense's Matheus Martinelli as a replacement.

Brazil is set to face Australia in two games scheduled for September 25 and 29, followed by a match against India in Kolkata on October 3.