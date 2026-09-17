Trump Aims for Peace: Gulf Leaders to Discuss Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump expressed hope on Wednesday for an imminent resolution to the ongoing conflict with Iran, now in its seventh month. Meanwhile, sources indicate he is scheduled to discuss the situation with Gulf leaders next week at the UN General Assembly in New York.

The primary focus of these discussions will reportedly be on US postwar strategy. Key players in these talks include leaders or foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council, encompassing nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, according to an Axios report citing unnamed sources.

Beyond expressing optimism, Trump has acknowledged the complicated dynamics of the conflict, mentioning America's nuclear capabilities and Iran's nuclear ambitions. The war has drastically affected global oil prices, posing potential political challenges for Trump's party as the November midterm elections approach.