Seoul's U.S. Investment Plans Face Procedural Delays

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced a delay in unveiling Seoul's U.S. investment plans, citing procedural clarifications required before proceeding with their trade deal with Washington. His remarks were made at the airport en route to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for further discussions.

This week, the South Korean government postponed a briefing to a parliamentary committee about its substantial $350 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing. The briefing is now tentatively set for September 22, according to official sources and media reports, and is viewed as a crucial step before finalizing terms with Washington.

The delay reflects ongoing negotiations to reduce Korean import tariffs. The package includes potential investments in Westinghouse and various energy projects. Seoul aims to take a minor stake in Westinghouse as part of a broader strategic fund and has significant plans for gas power in Texas and LNG in Alaska.