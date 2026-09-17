Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. vs EU on Canada Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of potential tariffs against the EU following European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to associate Canada with the bloc. Trump labeled the proposal as potentially hostile and threatened significant economic repercussions should it proceed with malign intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 11:35 IST
Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. vs EU on Canada Agreement
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the European Union over a proposed agreement with Canada, floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. If the EU moves forward with making Canada the bloc's first associate member, Trump has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on European goods.

Speaking to reporters on his way to an event in North Carolina, Trump declared the proposal 'laughable,' stating that he would consider placing significant tariffs or even halting trade with Europe should the proposal have hostile intentions.

The announcement by von der Leyen occurred during her annual State of the Union address, where Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was present. She emphasized the necessity to strengthen alliances amidst an increasingly tense global environment.

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