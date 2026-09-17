Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. vs EU on Canada Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the European Union over a proposed agreement with Canada, floated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. If the EU moves forward with making Canada the bloc's first associate member, Trump has threatened to impose heavy tariffs on European goods.

Speaking to reporters on his way to an event in North Carolina, Trump declared the proposal 'laughable,' stating that he would consider placing significant tariffs or even halting trade with Europe should the proposal have hostile intentions.

The announcement by von der Leyen occurred during her annual State of the Union address, where Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was present. She emphasized the necessity to strengthen alliances amidst an increasingly tense global environment.