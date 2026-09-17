Transatlantic Tensions Rise: Trump's Tariff Threat over EU-Canada Alliance

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the European Union, threatening severe tariffs if the bloc moves forward with a proposal that would make Canada its first associate member.

Trump characterized the proposal from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as potentially hostile, branding it “laughable” if not made in good faith. The U.S. President’s remarks were made while traveling to an event in North Carolina, highlighting an escalation in trade tensions as global alliances shift.

The proposal was made during von der Leyen's annual State of the Union speech, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, amidst challenges posed by Russia’s actions in Ukraine and turbulent international trade relations. EU diplomats expressed skepticism, questioning the practicality and motives of this unprecedented alliance attempt.