The prospective tighter US imposition of additional restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to China can reshape compliance requirements and investment with broad implications for technology supply chains across the Asia-Pacific region, according to S&P Global. The report highlighted that senior lawmakers from both the US Democratic and Republican parties have expressed support for strengthening export controls on advanced AI chips to China following allegations of circumvention of existing US technology restrictions.

“Additional US controls on advanced AI chip exports, reported “third-country” diversion and overseas cloud access by mainland Chinese firms are very likely within the six-month outlook, with broad implications for Asia-Pacific technology supply chains,” S&P Global said in its report. According to the report, AI cloud and data centre operators in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia and Singapore, are likely to face more stringent end-user verification, remote-access and chip-monitoring requirements as governments strengthen regulatory controls.

Meanwhile, technology hardware exporters in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan could face tighter US restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment and associated supply chains, potentially influencing investment decisions across the region. “Stricter enforcement of US technology controls will likely reinforce mainland China’s efforts to develop a domestic AI hardware ecosystem, although domestic technological and supply constraints will likely sustain demand for foreign compute,” the report said.

On the broader global outlook, S&P Global noted that geopolitical risks are increasingly affecting businesses through technology supply chains, critical infrastructure and financial markets, extending beyond conventional conflicts and trade disruptions. In Europe, recent bomb threats and cyberattacks have highlighted persistent risks to business operations, while political and fiscal uncertainty in France is increasingly weighing on government bond markets.

Meanwhile, expectations of a resolution to the Iran conflict and the normalisation of flows through the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Spot Brent crude prices averaged around USD 96 per barrel during the first half of November, compared with a peak of over USD 116 per barrel in late October, it noted.

The report noted that geopolitical risks are increasingly affecting businesses beyond conventional conflicts and trade disruptions. As per S&P Global, changing political developments and expectations surrounding ongoing conflicts can trigger sharp movements in oil prices and financial markets. However, “The key test is whether the latest developments represent durable changes in the operating environment or shifts in expectations that remain vulnerable to reversal,” it said. (ANI)