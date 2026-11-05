Madurai's centuries-old Ezhur Amman festival brings seven villages together in celebration of tradition and unity

The centuries-old Ezhur Amman festival is being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, bringing together people from seven neighbouring villages to honour their presiding deities and showcase the region's rich religious and cultural heritage. A large number of devotees have gathered to participate in the traditional rituals, religious ceremonies and festivities, making the occasion a significant celebration of faith and community bonding. People from all seven villages come together to organise and take part in the festival, reflecting the longstanding traditions and collective identity of the region.

The main highlight of the celebrations is the procession of seven beautifully decorated temple chariots, locally known as 'chaparams', representing the presiding deities of the seven villages. The chariots are taken out in a traditional procession, drawing hundreds of devotees who participate in the celebrations, while thousands of people gather along the route to witness the religious spectacle. The festival, believed to have a history spanning several centuries, holds a special place in the religious and cultural life of the participating villages. The celebrations reflect the deep-rooted faith of the local communities and their commitment to preserving ancestral customs and traditional practices.

Unlike celebrations limited to an individual village, the Ezhur Amman festival brings together residents of all seven neighbouring villages, who jointly contribute to organising the various events and rituals. Their participation highlights the spirit of cooperation, brotherhood and shared religious belief that has sustained the tradition over generations. The gathering of devotees and the procession of the seven temple chariots remain central to the celebrations, offering a glimpse into the region's longstanding cultural practices.

The Ezhur Amman festival continues to attract large numbers of devotees, reaffirming its significance as a symbol of unity and collective heritage while keeping the centuries-old traditions of Madurai alive. (ANI)