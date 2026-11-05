"Stop being a coward": BJP's CR Kesavan slams Rahul Gandhi on his debate challenge to PM Modi

Kesavan criticised Rahul Gandhi's political activities and said, "Rahul Gandhi has become a laughing stock with his mock polls, mock parliament and other imbalanced stunts."

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 10:05 IST
"Stop being a coward": BJP's CR Kesavan slams Rahul Gandhi on his debate challenge to PM Modi
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, calling him a "laughing stock" and accusing him of staging "desperate drama" to divert attention from the suspension of more than 80 Youth Congress office-bearers. Kesavan criticised Rahul Gandhi's political activities and said, "Rahul Gandhi has become a laughing stock with his mock polls, mock parliament and other imbalanced stunts."

"If he wants a serious debate, he should stop being a coward who escapes abroad whenever PM Modi ji is speaking in Parliament," the BJP spokesperson added. Kesavan claimed that several Youth Congress office-bearers had boycotted Rahul Gandhi's November 1 rally and were subsequently suspended for not attending it.

"Rahul Gandhi, let alone the 73% youth mentioned in your mock poll, even your own Youth Congress office-bearers consider you utterly unfit and incompetent, which is why they snubbed you by boycotting your failed rally," Kesavan said. He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to divert attention from the suspensions by raising the issue of a debate.

"A very nervous and rattled Rahul Gandhi is now enacting this desperate drama to frantically divert attention and cover up the extremely shameful fact that he suspended more than 80 Youth Congress office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and across the nation for shunning and missing his November 1st rally," he said. The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister is a "desh-drohi" and is being controlled by US President Donald Trump.

Addressing the Congress party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur on Wednesday, Gandhi said the Prime Minister could choose the venue and anyone as the judge for the proposed debate. "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also alleged that the Prime Minister was not allowing him to speak freely in Parliament, while responding to suggestions that the debate should be held in the House. "All their leaders are saying that you should have a discussion in Parliament. Brother, you mute my mic in Parliament. You don't let me speak in Parliament," he said.

Concluding his address, Gandhi reiterated his willingness to participate in the debate, saying, “Modi ji, come on, don’t be afraid. Wherever you want to debate, I am ready.” (ANI)

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