Actor Zendaya has opened up about feeling overwhelmed and "incredibly nervous" while filming Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', revealing that her husband and co-star Tom Holland helped her overcome her anxiety on set by offering words of encouragement, according to Variety. During a recent question-and-answer session at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Zendaya recalled the experience of shooting a night sequence for the film, in which she portrays Athena.

"I felt overwhelmed, to say the least," she said, describing her experience of arriving on set and finding herself surrounded by people whose work she had long admired. "It was interesting because I was on a night shoot, and I remember I came in and I was like, 'This is like, a pinch-me moment'.... I'm in front of these people who I've admired, but I'm just like, 'I don't want to mess this up,'" she added, according to Variety.

The actor said the scale of the production and the performances of the other artists on set made the experience particularly significant. "I was incredibly nervous, which I guess is helpful for the scene, but there are so many other background actors as well who are performing their hearts out, so many, stunt performers who are performing and giving the most beautiful performances," she said.

Zendaya credited Holland, who plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope in the film, for helping her feel more comfortable during the shoot, according to Variety. "It helped that Tom came to set that day, and he was, like, in the corner like, 'You got this, you're doing good,'" she said.

Despite her apprehensions, director Christopher Nolan praised her performance, telling Fandango that the 'Dune' actor was "always perfect". Zendaya and Holland, who reportedly tied the knot in early 2026, have shared the screen in several projects. Their relationship began after they met while working on Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. They subsequently appeared together in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

News of their engagement first emerged after Zendaya was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Holland later confirmed their engagement that year. In early 2026, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach revealed on the red carpet at the Actor Awards that the couple had already married. Speaking in an interview, he said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." In May, Zendaya also spoke about working alongside Holland in an interview, describing their experience on the 'Spider-Man' films as a "family affair".

"I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love," she said. "We bring our dogs to work; it's like a family affair. We grew up on those movies! It's like coming home." In 'The Odyssey', Zendaya and Holland reunite on screen in Nolan's adaptation, with Holland portraying Telemachus and Zendaya taking on the role of Athena. (ANI)