Ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, has demanded that the singer refrain from performing four songs, alleging that their lyrics promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture. He has also warned of approaching the Gujarat High Court with a contempt of court plea if the songs are performed. Dharennavar has specifically demanded that Diljit not perform 'Patiala Peg', 'Panj Tara', 'Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya' and 'Jatt Utthe Fire Karda' during the concert.

Speaking about his objection, Dharennavar said, "These songs contain lyrics promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture, which can have a negative impact on children. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had clearly directed in an order in my 2019 case that songs promoting alcohol, drugs and substance abuse should not be performed on stage. Despite this, Diljit Dosanjh performed these songs at concerts in Indore and Delhi." He further referred to the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign and said, "The country is running the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, with the government, public representatives, academics and others working to create awareness against drugs. It is wrong and illegal to promote such songs among children."

He added, "If he performs these songs, I will approach the Gujarat High Court and file a contempt of court case." Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said elaborate security arrangements have been made for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, with around 2,000 police personnel being deployed to manage the expected crowd.

Providing details of the arrangements, Gehlot said, "Around 85,000 spectators and over 90,000 people, including support staff and security personnel, are expected to be present. 2,000 police personnel, three companies of the State Reserve Police, BDDS teams, Quick Response Teams, Crime Branch and SOG personnel have been deployed. DFMDs and door-frame metal detectors have been installed, while around 600 CCTV cameras will monitor the venue. Around 1,500 private security guards will also assist with entry, exit and internal arrangements." He further said that arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety during the event.

"Arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic and public safety. Items such as water bottles and bags are prohibited, while a locker facility will be available outside the venue. Women attendees will be allowed to carry small power banks," the Police Commissioner said. The police have put in place security, surveillance and crowd-management measures in view of the large turnout expected at the stadium. Special arrangements have also been made to regulate entry and exit and facilitate the movement of spectators.

The concert is expected to draw a large gathering, with police and private security personnel deployed to ensure the event is conducted smoothly. (ANI)