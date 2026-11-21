Denmark ​has urged European ​Union member states ‌to take "concrete ​actions" demonstrating European strength against Russia after authorities ‌said they had foiled an assassination attempt allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, according to a message ‌sent to EU governments and confirmed by ‌two diplomats. The message seen by Reuters and sent on Friday evening to senior European diplomats ⁠said ​the bloc ⁠should impose further restrictions on Russian nationals' access to ⁠the Schengen zone, including a halt to ​tourist visas for Russian citizens and a Schengen-wide ⁠policy of non-recognition of Russian non-biometric passports, according ⁠to ​the message.

Denmark would present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors ⁠in Brussels on Monday. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen ⁠said ⁠on Friday that Denmark's accusations were not backed with proof.