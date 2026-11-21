The ​latest ‌negotiating proposal for ​the European Union's next ‌long-term budget is "deeply disappointing", the French presidency said on ‌Saturday. "It falls well short ‌of what is needed, particularly on the Common Agricultural ⁠Policy, ​notably ⁠to guarantee income support for ⁠farmers," the presidency said ​in a statement.

"As it ⁠stands, this proposal from ⁠the ​President of the European Council does not ⁠provide a basis for an ⁠agreement."