Filmmaker Danny Boyle has backed actor Jack O’Connell as a potential villain in the upcoming James Bond film, while maintaining that the actor would also have been a strong choice to play the iconic British spy, according to Variety. Boyle, who previously starred O’Connell in his film “Ink”, said there had been growing speculation about the actor taking on the antagonist’s role opposite Robert Pattinson, who has been cast as the next James Bond.

Speaking on the Alchemy with Anthony Mason podcast, the filmmaker praised both O’Connell and Pattinson for their screen presence, saying they possess an elusive quality that makes audiences want to watch them. “They have that thing where you want to watch them,” Boyle said. “And it’s impossible to quantify what it is, otherwise we’d all buy it for ourselves. But it’s just there, and you want to follow them.”

However, Boyle also acknowledged that O’Connell could have been an excellent choice for the lead role, adding that the actor “would have been a great Bond as well," according to Variety. O’Connell was previously believed to have been among the actors considered for the coveted role of 007.

Interestingly, Boyle had also expressed support for Pattinson as a potential James Bond years before the actor was reportedly selected for the role. In 2019, after stepping away from directing “No Time to Die” over creative differences, Boyle suggested that Pattinson could replace Daniel Craig as the next 007. At the time, Boyle was particularly impressed by Pattinson's performance in Claire Denis' science-fiction film “High Life”.

Speaking in an interview in 2019, he recalled thinking, “It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond.’” Reflecting on Pattinson's casting, Boyle said he had recognised the actor's star potential much earlier, including during his performances in the “Twilight” films.

“He’s a movie star, and I could see that from the first ‘Twilight’ films. Him and Kristen Stewart, the two of them. You thought: they’re movie stars. It’s like a given,” he said, according to Variety. “So there’s not that many of them out there. And having a British pedigree will always help him in that world as well,” Boyle added.

Boyle was originally attached to direct the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die”, but exited the project in 2018 following creative differences with the producers. The film was eventually directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with Daniel Craig returning as 007, according to Variety. With Pattinson now set to take on the iconic role, Boyle's latest remarks have also brought renewed attention to O’Connell as a potential addition to the Bond franchise, this time on the other side of the battle. (ANI)