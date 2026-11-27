Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's alleged disruptive behaviour on the sets of the TV series ‘21 Jump Street’ has come to light in a new biography, which details his reported attempts to get out of filming the show's second season, according to Page Six. Author Mark Seal, in his upcoming book “The Many Faces of Johnny Depp”, has described several incidents involving the actor, including his unusual protests against the show's production arrangements.

“He showed up to film dressed as Gandhi,” Seal writes in the biography. “He lit his underwear on fire on set to protest that his trailer hadn’t been cleaned. He wore a Band-Aid to obscure his famous face for the camera,” as per the outlet.

The book also claims that Depp, now 63, was arrested and charged with assault following a confrontation with a security guard during a party at a Vancouver hotel. Despite the incident, the actor managed to retain his role in the series, Page Six reported. ‘21 Jump Street’, which aired from 1987 to 1991, followed a group of young-looking undercover police officers investigating crimes in high schools. The show quickly turned Depp into a teenage heartthrob, with his photographs appearing on magazine covers and making him one of the early faces of the Fox network.

His popularity was also reflected in his earnings. Depp's salary reportedly increased from USD 6,000 per episode in the first season to USD 12,000 in the second season and eventually reached USD 45,000 per episode in the third. However, the actor was reportedly unhappy with the show's central premise. In a 1990 interview with Sky Magazine, Depp openly questioned the idea of placing police officers inside schools.

“I don’t really agree with the idea of cops in high schools. Morally, I don’t agree with it. I think it’s slightly unjust; I think it’s borderline fascism,” he said. According to Seal, only one of Depp's co-stars directly confronted him over his behaviour on the sets, as per the outlet.

Actress Holly Robinson, who understood that Depp was unhappy with the show, was herself thrilled to be part of the series and reportedly found his attitude difficult to deal with. She was “over the moon to be a part of this show, and it’s hard to come to work every day with someone who is pissing all over it,” Seal writes.

Robinson eventually went to Depp's Winnebago trailer to address the situation and express how she felt. However, the conversation reportedly did little to improve matters, as Depp trashed his trailer shortly afterwards. Recalling the actor's behaviour, Robinson offered a more sympathetic assessment of his state of mind.

“He’s got a really great heart,” Robinson recalled to Seal. “But he was frustrated. He just hated the idea of being on a lunch box or some teenage girl’s wall,” according to Page Six. The revelations offer a glimpse into Depp's early years in Hollywood, when his growing popularity as a television star reportedly clashed with his reluctance to be associated with the teen-idol image that “21 Jump Street” had created for him. (ANI)