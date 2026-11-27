A Democrat-controlled US Congress may not necessarily lead to lower government spending under President Donald Trump, as political compromises between the two parties could sustain high expenditure and borrowing requirements, according to a Yes Securities report. The report said the November 2026 midterm results, which gave Democrats control of both chambers, could change the composition of federal spending rather than reduce its overall size.

“Political gridlock may alter the composition rather than the scale of federal expenditure,” the report said, adding that this could limit the chances of meaningful fiscal consolidation and keep US Treasury borrowing requirements elevated. Democrats are expected to push for greater spending on healthcare, social programmes, infrastructure and education, while Republicans would seek to protect allocations for defence, border security and national security.

Since neither side can secure its full agenda independently, the report sees scope for both parties to negotiate support for each other's priorities. Defence spending could become a key area for such negotiations. The Trump administration has requested USD 1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2027, a 44 per cent increase, including USD 1.15 trillion through regular appropriations and USD 350 billion through reconciliation. Democrats are believed to favour a figure closer to USD 1 trillion.

The report said the disagreement was over the scale and allocation of defence spending, rather than the need for it, leaving room for a settlement that could shift allocations across priorities without reducing overall expenditure. Its game-theory assessment suggests that cooperation or selective bargaining could be more likely than prolonged confrontation, as both parties have incentives to secure legislative gains ahead of the 2028 presidential election. However, political disagreements could still lead to delays in funding and government shutdown risks.

Past examples show that political differences in Congress have not always led to lower spending. Under President Ronald Reagan, the two parties reached agreements to fund both defence and domestic programmes. During President Bill Clinton's tenure, a bipartisan deal in 1997 helped bring down the fiscal deficit. Yes Securities said the outcome would depend more on political incentives and willingness to compromise than on the congressional balance of power.

For financial markets, the report said sustained expenditure could keep deficits and Treasury borrowing elevated, with long-term bond yields remaining under pressure even as legislative gridlock limits major policy changes. (ANI)