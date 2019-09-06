Suits Season 9 Episode 8: Harvey's arrest can bring Mike-Samantha tsunami on Faye

The 7th episode of Suits Season 9 was sweet, with almost no problems and no Faye. But by looking at the promo of the new episode, it seems that they were bracing the viewers for what's coming next.

The "legend" Harvey Specter will get arrested and because on none other than old enemy Andrew Malik. Partners at the firm obviously unite to do anything to help him but Faye is unlikely to play along.

The next episode of Suits Season 9 will be one of the rare times that Harvey is scared. He can be seen telling Donna that he is worried that he might lose his license. Donna also lashes out at Faye for "betraying" Harvey.

Harvey gets arrested for conspiring with a federal prosecutor. That sure doesn't seem like a light accusation and there would definitely be an interesting reason for him to cross that line.

But that isn't the only interesting thing coming for us in the final episodes of Suits Season 9, the trailer of final episodes showed Mike Ross and Samantha Wheeler teaming up against Faye. We already know what Mike is capable of and to top it off Samantha is also at her best right now. She seeks to get back at Faye, has almost let go of her past and knows the value of playing clean. Faye is sure to have a bad time as the Mike-Samantha duo prepare to give her sleepless nights.

Here is the promo of Suits Season 9.