The Blacklist Season 7 to be even worse crisis, says James Spader, Katarina’s nationality exposed

How is The Blacklist Season 7 going to be? This has been a big question since Season 6 dropped its finale in May this year. Many fans have been wondering where James Spader's famous character Raymond Reddington aka Red is currently and how he has been surviving.

The Blacklist Season 7 will remove the curtain from Katarina-linked cliffhanger (left in Season 6). The viewers were stunned seeing Katarina abducting Red during the completion of Season 6. No one knows till date where she has taken him or her actual motive behind abducting him. The viewers are passionate to know where he is being taken by her whom he earlier met in Paris.

The Blacklist Season 7 has today got a short official teaser over Twitter. The title of the teaser reveals Katarina Rostova has entered Season 7 chat. Laila Robins, who plays the role of Katarina in The Blacklist, says in the teaser, "The cliffhanger at the end of Season 6 was quite something. People have been waiting for this character to emerge for a long, long time." Other characters are seen saying 'she is a Russian'.

The teaser, on the other hand, shows James Spader casually saying more about Katarina. "There has been a lot of mythology that's already been presented about Katarina Rostova. The imminent season is said to have more actions and (may be) less secret.

The teaser opened with Katarina pushing an injection to Red's stomach that was shown in Season 6. Then James Spader is seen saying, "The season ended last year in crisis, and the season opens this year in even worse crisis." The teaser further revealed Red disappeared and no one knows where he is currently. However, Red is shown in the teaser behind a cage and Katarina is insisting him to "tell her everything she wants to know".

Never miss the premiere of The Blacklist Season 7 on Friday, October 4 on the NBC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.