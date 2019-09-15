Bobby Moynihan boards Tina Fey-Ted Danson comedy

"Saturday Night Live" alum Bobby Moynihan is joining Tina Fey's new comedy project, with Ted Danson in the lead. The untitled show marks Moynihan's return to NBC after leaving "SNL" in 2017.

The comedy will feature Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moynihan will play Jayden, the interim director of communications in the mayor's office.

Fey will write and produce alongside Robert Carlock. The series, which hails from Universal Television, has been given a 13-episode initial order.

