Mark Ruffalo demolishes Boris Johnson's Brexit comparison with The Hulk

"Avengers: Endgame" star Mark Ruffalo channelled his inner Incredible Hulk and smashed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comparison of Brexit to his Marvel character. The British PM recently likened the UK breaking free from the European Union to the the angry green character's style.

Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk/ Dr Bruce Banner in the Avengers films, took to Twitter to tear down the analogy on Sunday. The actor-activist said his character is a "disaster" when alone and his strength lies in working with a team.

"Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. "The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus... he's always got Dr Banner with science and reason," Ruffalo wrote, alongside a photo of a news article.

Johnson had said the madder Hulk gets, the stronger he gets. "Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done," the UK PM said.

