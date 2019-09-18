Hailey Baldwin opens up about her inferiority complex

Model Hailey Baldwin revealed that at one point she "used to feel inferior" because of her height with models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid. According to Fox News, the model admitted that she slowly made her way up in the modelling industry and that she slowly "had to learn to be okay with that."

Talking about her inferiority complex to Vogue Australia, the 22-year-old Baldwin briefed that her height which is 5 feet 8 inches is much shorter than many models in the industry. "I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall [Jenner] and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] ... they're all tall and doing every runway. For a while, there was a part of me that didn't know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn't do runway," she said. "I don't think that anymore. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: 'We don't think she's a real model.'"

She further said that before she found her "own lane" the experience was "disappointing." "I don't look short in photos. You can make it work and not have to do runway, and I've done a good job with that," said Baldwin.

"I'm proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. I've hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I've really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I'm still finding my lane, but now I know I'm going in the right direction," added the model. (ANI)

