Entertainment News Roundup: Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to 'Seinfeld' from Sony; Blumarine says elegance comes in kindness at Milan show

Blumarine says elegance comes in kindness at Milan show

With a blooming rose catwalk, Italian fashion designer Anna Molinari dedicated her latest collection for label Blumarine to kindness on Friday, a virtue she said seemed "to belong to a time past". Molinari, known for her feminine and romantic clothes, used plenty of pastel colors and bold pinks for the Spring/Summer 2020 womenswear line consisting of floaty dresses and floral printed or embroidered tops, skirts, shorts and trousers.

Viacom buys exclusive cable rights to 'Seinfeld' from Sony

Viacom Inc said on Saturday it has bought the exclusive cable rights to classic television sitcom "Seinfeld" from Sony Pictures Television, days after Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for the show. "Beginning in October 2021, the full library of Seinfeld episodes will air amongst Viacom's entertainment brands, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land," Viacom said in a statement.

Box Office: 'Downton Abbey' Reigns Over 'Ad Astra,' 'Rambo: Last Blood' With $31 Million Debut

In a box office win fit for a queen, Focus Features' "Downton Abbey" ruled over the competition in North America. The big-screen continuation of the popular British TV show beat expectations with $31 million when it debuted in 3,079 theaters, setting a new opening weekend record for the studio. "Downton Abbey" easily surpassed newcomers "Ad Astra" and "Rambo: Last Blood," which are in a close race for second place.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Ivanka Trump attend designer's Rome wedding

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined an array of celebrities on Friday for the glitzy wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at a 17th century Italian villa overlooking the city of Rome. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner flew in from the United States to join the other A-listers who included singer Katy Perry, her partner Orlando Bloom, British TV host James Corden and Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Who will wear the Emmy crown? New faces battle old favorites for top TV awards

"Game of Thrones" looks set to crown its final season with another best drama series Emmy on Sunday despite an array of new contenders jostling for the most prestigious awards in television. On a night that could see old favorites prevailing over the biggest lineup of first-time nominees in eight years, HBO political satire "Veep" and returning Emmy champ "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" from Amazon Studios, along with their stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rachel Brosnahan, are seen as frontrunners in the contest for best comedy series.

