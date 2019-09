According to IWMBuzz reports, Amit Bhadana, a very popular actor and YouTuber have been hospitalized for kidney stone surgery.

Amit Bhadana makes funny and informative videos. He is active on most of the social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube and has more than 16.5 million subscribers on Youtube. The YouTuber has won quite a few rewards for his work.

Amit's fans are hoping a successful operation and waiting for his next video in the upcoming days.