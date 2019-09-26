Judah Lewis returning for Netflix horror sequel to 'The Babysitter'

Netflix is gearing up for another bloody adventure by launching the sequel of 2017 horror film 'The Babysitter.' Judah Lewis who played the role of Cole in the first installment will return as the kid whose fetching babysitter turned out to be the leader of a satanic cult looking to perform sacrifices.

In a surprise twist, apart from Lewis, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor are also returning for the sequel. Further details about the film are still unclear. Though characters played in the first movie met dire ends, so it is unclear how they figure into the second part, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The story of the film revolves around Cole (Lewis), defeated a satanic cult led by his babysitter. He's trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school, but when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil. Dan Lagana has penned the script while McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller are producing the comedic thriller, which is set to begin filming on October 14 in Los Angeles. (ANI)

