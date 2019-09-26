Song Joong-Ki works for Victory, Song Hye-Kyo moves to New York

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are no longer legally engaged. Their legal case is said to have already been solved. In our previous article, we revealed the legal split between K-pop's top former couple who were previously seen playing romantic couple in the superhit series Descendants of the Sun.

When the legal split between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo popped up, fans started blaming the 34-year-old actor for directly taking the matter to the court with informing his former-wife. Recently, the beautiful actress was rumored to be still mentally hanged up with her former husband as some fans claimed that she was stalking him over social networking site. A fan posted a snap of the actor on Instagram story and many reportedly observed her checking the post. With this discovery, netizens claimed that she has not yet moved on mentally from the relationship.

Song Hye-Kyo, according to International Business Times, is leaving South Korea as she will be staying in the US to focus on personal development. Some reports are currently claiming that she has contemplated to take up an art course in the New York City. Due to this reason, she is compelled to stay there for a long time than her usual trips in the Big Apple. She has reportedly registered herself for a short-term course at a school, the name of which is yet to be disclosed.

While one of the representatives of the United Artists Agency was asked (who works for the-37-year-old actress), did not comment in favor of the news. "[The reports] are related to her private life, so we do not know anything about it," the representative said.

On the other hand, Song Joong-Ki will not be seen on small screens after Arthdal Chronicles went for a hiatus. There is no official declaration on any of his (impending) project, although he is said to have commenced filming for the movie titled Victory. This movie is said to be a fantasy, sci-fi motion picture that will mark his return to the big screen.

