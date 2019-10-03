Prison Break Season 6 – Plot to take viewers to beginning, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed. Since Dominic Purcell took to Instagram in February 2019 to give a small update on the making of another season, fans started wondering when the series will be back on air with more interesting plots. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the imminent season.

Prison Break Season 6 is already under production. That's the reason, its official plot is totally kept under wrap to avoid speculations or rumors. Wentworth Miller once revealed that Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers.

However, reports claim that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many fans believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long. There is no doubt that the main actors like Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell will return for another set of adventures in the respective roles of Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows respectively.

A group of avid viewers believes that the returning of Michael Scofield to the outer world is not going to be an easy task. This is believed that he will struggle to cope with his new life in the next season due to his trauma he experienced in Season 5. But Wentworth Miller previously said that the series would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. The plot may take the viewers back to the beginning (when it was first started in August 2005) so that the viewers can get to see some serious twists.

Wentworth Miller is also optimistic for more. He previously said there is always a room for more for the show. Does it mean, fans will get the chance to enjoy Prison Break Season 7 also?

Prison Break Season 6 does not have an official premiere date. But many believe it will be aired anytime in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.