Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Accused in Rajmandir Hypermarket Firing Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Pravesh Rathee, accused in the Rajmandir Hypermarket firing case linked to an extortion plot by the Nandu Gang. Bail was approved subject to completing conditions, and the court noted concerns about the identification based on CCTV footage recorded five kilometers away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:32 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Accused in Rajmandir Hypermarket Firing Case
Delhi High Court premises (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has approved bail for Pravesh Rathee, a suspect in the Rajmandir Hypermarket shooting tied to an extortion attempt by the notorious Nandu Gang. Two co-accused allegedly fired ten rounds at the premises in an attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from the store owner.

Justice Prateek Jalan granted bail subject to conditions, including a Rs 50,000 bond and surety. Pravesh Rathee has been in custody since November 29, 2024, with the court citing that continued incarceration pending trial was inappropriate given the circumstances.

Concerns were raised about Rathee's identification through CCTV footage taken five kilometers from the scene. The footage, showing him with two co-accused on a motorcycle, was called into question. The case initially began when the store owners reported receiving threatening calls demanding protection money, leading to an FIR filed at Paschim Vihar West Police Station.

TRENDING

1
TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor policy: PM at Kushmandi rally.

TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor pol...

 India
2
TMC has done PhD in art of goondaism and corruption: Modi at Kushmandi rally.

TMC has done PhD in art of goondaism and corruption: Modi at Kushmandi rally...

 India
3
Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

Maharashtra's Push for Transparent Elections: Mapping Voters

 India
4
Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw Market

Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026