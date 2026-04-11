Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Accused in Rajmandir Hypermarket Firing Case

The Delhi High Court has approved bail for Pravesh Rathee, a suspect in the Rajmandir Hypermarket shooting tied to an extortion attempt by the notorious Nandu Gang. Two co-accused allegedly fired ten rounds at the premises in an attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from the store owner.

Justice Prateek Jalan granted bail subject to conditions, including a Rs 50,000 bond and surety. Pravesh Rathee has been in custody since November 29, 2024, with the court citing that continued incarceration pending trial was inappropriate given the circumstances.

Concerns were raised about Rathee's identification through CCTV footage taken five kilometers from the scene. The footage, showing him with two co-accused on a motorcycle, was called into question. The case initially began when the store owners reported receiving threatening calls demanding protection money, leading to an FIR filed at Paschim Vihar West Police Station.