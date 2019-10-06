Ellie Kemper, husband Michael Koman welcome second child

Actor Ellie Kemper gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, last month. Kemper and her husband Michael Koman are already parents to three-year-old son James Miller Koman.

The "Office" actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her and the newborn. "Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew! He has inherited his dad's brown hair and his mom's desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He's a good boy," she captioned the photo.

Kemper, 39, announced her pregnancy in June. The actor and Koman have been married since 2012.

