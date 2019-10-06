International Development News
Ellie Kemper, husband Michael Koman welcome second child

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 06-10-2019 14:00 IST
Ellie Kemper, husband Michael Koman welcome second child

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Ellie Kemper gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, last month. Kemper and her husband Michael Koman are already parents to three-year-old son James Miller Koman.

The "Office" actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her and the newborn. "Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew! He has inherited his dad's brown hair and his mom's desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He's a good boy," she captioned the photo.

Kemper, 39, announced her pregnancy in June. The actor and Koman have been married since 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

