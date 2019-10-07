One Piece Chapter 958 – Wano Arc Act 3 starts, Raizo’s location tracked by Orochi’s spy

Reddit already leaked some spoilers for One Piece Chapter 958 which is finally out today on October 7. The newly released chapter is titled 'Promised Port' and is short as compared to the previous chapters. Read the texts below to know more on the newly released chapter.

One Piece Chapter 958 titled 'Promised Port' spoilers mentioned by Reddit said that Roger Pirates including Oden held a party shortly before Great Pirate Era started and Oden decided to open Wano country in 20 years with his great subordinates. After 25 years have passed, Wano arc Act 3 starts. Momonosuke and his subordinates gather in Udon, but no ships and 4000 soldiers can be found. There is a sign of having been attacked. Momonosuke can't get in touch with Luffy and Hyou.An incident occurred last night, Reddit revealed.

One Piece Chapter 958's content is absolutely thrilling. Wano Arc Act 3 commences in this chapter. As the chapter is already released, we can see the cover that reflects the continuation of a side story about Bege and his crew. According to PiunikaWeb, Gang Bege's pirate group is looking for Lola, Chiffon's twin sister and a man with a guitar pointing somewhere tells them that she was in Dressrosa a few days ago.

The above source revealed its expectation that Inurashi might be the traitor without giving much support of it. This is simply based on Momonosuke's way of asking Inuarashi – What are you doing? Inuarashi!

On the other hand, the above-mentioned site also revealed that Orochi's spy has leaked the location of Raizo. It is surely a mystery how Jack came to know that Raizo was in Zou and was able to track the moving island. Jack also knows that Raizo is a ninja.

