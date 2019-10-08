The Dragon Prince Season 3 release date announced, creators describe every character’s arc

The Dragon Prince Season 3 will not premiere until November. But fans of the fantasy computer-animated television series have got an early look at the entire first episode at the New York Comic Con panel on Sunday.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 is highly expected to be the best fantasy story of 2019 including other shows with the dragon that won the Emmys award. On the final day of New York Comic Con, Senior Writer Neil Mukhopadhyay and creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond teased the future for the animated CGI fantasy series. The panel announced the third season comprising of 9 episodes including its release date on Netflix. They further proceeded to screen the first episode of the imminent third season before the question and answer session.

When questioned for a one-word description of The Dragon Prince Season 3's every character's arc, the creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond told Polygon that the storyline of Callum would be 'potential' (also 'magic'). Ezran will deal with 'sacrifice', and Rayla with 'consequence'. On the flip side, Claudia's arc boils down to 'family', and her brother Soren's is 'tested'. Bait, the glow toad, is simply 'grumpy'.

The spoilers suggest that Ezran returns to Katolis to take his place on the throne. He seems to be a hurry to get into a battle with Xadia. Desperate and imprisoned Lord Viren starts to realize the power of the mysterious Starouch elf, Aaravos, his new ally.

Don't miss the premiere of The Dragon Prince Season 3 on November 22 on Netflix. If rumors are to be believed, the creators have plans for up to seven seasons for the fantasy computer-animated television series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.