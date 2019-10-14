International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of 'Jersey', film to release in Aug 2020

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 14-10-2019 13:47 IST
Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of 'Jersey', film to release in Aug 2020

Image Credit: ANI

Shahid Kapoor is set to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama "Jersey" , which will hit the theatres on August 28, 2020. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in lead role.

"I'm really looking forward to remaking my film 'Jersey' in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better then Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences," Tinnanauri said in a statement. The film is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

After the massive box office success of "Kabir Singh" , an adaptation of "Arjun Reddy", "Jersey" marks Shahid's second Hindi remake of a Telugu hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019