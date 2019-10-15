Samara Weaving joins 'G.I. Joe' spin-off 'Snake Eyes'

"Ready or Not" star Samara Weaving has boarded the cast of Paramount Pictures' upcoming "Snake Eyes" spin-off. The 27-year-old actor will portray counter-intelligence officer Scarlett in the film, which will feature Henry Golding in the titular G.I. Joe character.

Robert Schwentke will direct the movie from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, reported Deadline. The story follows Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father's death by joining a ninja clan and in the process of finding acceptance.

Besides Golding and Weaving, the cast also includes Andre Koji, G Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, and Ursula Corbero. The spin-off is backed by Paramount in partnership with Skydance and AllSpark Pictures. Lorenzo di Bonaventure and Brian Goldner will produce the film.

Weaving most recently featured in horror-thriller "Ready or Not". She will also star in Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill & Ted Face the Music".

