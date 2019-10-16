Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. college scandal; Westminster Abbey's 750th anniv and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of Fame

Late pop superstar Whitney Houston, rock group Dave Matthews Band and murdered hip-hop artist The Notorious B.I.G. landed among first-time nominees announced on Tuesday for possible induction in 2020 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A total of 16 nominees were revealed, spanning genres from pop to rap, electronica and heavy metal. Others nominated for the first time included 1980s pop/rock singer Pat Benatar, Irish rock group Thin Lizzy, and grunge band Soundgarden, whose lead singer Chris Cornell died in 2017. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over the South China Sea map

Vietnam has pulled DreamWorks' animated film "Abominable" from cinemas over a scene featuring a map which shows China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday. The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including large swathes of what Vietnam regards as its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Kimono runway show lights up Tokyo fashion week

Rock met kimonos as Tokyo kicked off its fashion week with a dazzling runway show that put a modern twist on the traditional Japanese garment. Models hit the runway in kimono-inspired outfits ranging from colorful shoulderless minidresses with tall boots to full-length animation-print kimonos with traditional "geta" clogs, as rock star-turned-designer Yoshiki played the piano.

Jolie and Pfeiffer battle for power in 'Maleficent' sequel

The sequel to Walt Disney Co's 2014 hit "Maleficent," which begins rolling out in global theaters on Wednesday, puts three women at the center of a fight for control between humans and fairies. Angelina Jolie stars in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" as the titular villain and dark fairy godmother to Aurora, the queen of the fairies played by Elle Fanning.

Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Tuesday met Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former international cricket star who the prince played cricket with in London as a child. The royal couple, on a five-day visit, also toured a school and a national park in the capital Islamabad where they chatted with children and admired their drawings.

UK queen attends service for Westminster Abbey's 750th anniversary

Queen Elizabeth attended a service at London's Westminster Abbey on Tuesday to mark 750 years since King Edward the Confessor's original church on the site was rebuilt during the reign of Henry III and consecrated in 1269. The 93-year-old monarch was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wife of her eldest son Prince Charles.

Actress Felicity Huffman reports to prison for part in U.S. college scandal

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in California on Tuesday to begin serving a 14-day sentence for her role in a vast U.S. college admissions cheating scandal. The one-time Academy Award nominee, 56, turned herself in to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, her spokesman said in a statement.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to pinching woman's buttocks in club

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to pinching a woman's buttocks in a nightclub last October, four months after he was charged with groping a woman in a separate incident. Manhattan prosecutors said Gooding pinched the woman at Manhattan's Tao nightclub after making a sexually suggestive remark to her earlier in the evening, and denied it when she confronted him.

