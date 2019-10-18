Margaret Qualley, Pete Davidson split after 'whirlwind romance'

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Margaret Qualley and actor-comedian Pete Davidson are no longer dating. According to Us Weekly, the couple has called it quits after a "whirlwind romance" that started in August this year.

"They remain friends," a source close to them told the outlet. The news of their relationship was first reported in August when Qualley was accompanied by the "SNL" star at the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

Qualley, 24, most recently featured in Kristen Stewart-starrer "Seberg". Earlier this year, she received critical acclaim for her performance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Davidson, 25, is currently working on James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)