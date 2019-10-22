Now Ken Loach criticises Marvel films, calls them 'commodities like hamburgers'

British director Ken Loach is the latest filmmaker to target Marvel Cinematic Universe films, dubbing them "boring" and "nothing to do with the art of cinema". Martin Scorsese sparked the debate by calling superhero films a "theme park" experience and not true cinema. "The Godfather" filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola also joined in by calling the films "despicable".

Loach, on his part, said the MCU films were "commodities like hamburgers". "They're made as commodities like hamburgers, and it's not about communicating and it's not about sharing our imagination.

"It's about making a commodity which will make a profit for a big corporation - they're a cynical exercise. They're market exercise and it has nothing to do with the art of cinema. William Blake said 'when money is discussed - art is impossible'," the director told Sky News. The director, who is known for taking social issues such as poverty, homelessness and labour rights in his films such as "The Wind that Shakes the Barley", "Kes" and "I, Daniel Blake", explores the world of zero-hour contracts in his latest "Sorry We Missed You", said true cinema celebrates who we are.

"I think reflecting the world we know can make beautiful cinema because it can celebrate who we are. It can laugh with us, it can cry with us, it can learn about our deepest feelings and what it is to be human - you find that in the everyday," he added.

