Yatayat Corporation Sets Wheels in Motion with Upcoming IPO

Logistics giant Yatayat Corporation India Ltd is gearing up for an ambitious fundraising activity through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant move in the transport sector.

The offering comprises a fresh issue of 77 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 56 lakh shares by a promoter, totaling 1.33 crore shares, as indicated in the documents submitted to SEBI on Tuesday. This strategic financial move aims to bolster the company's working capital and general corporate purposes.

Operating primarily in the road logistics sector, Yatayat Corporation provides Full Truck Load transportation services through a network of 34 branches and a warehouse, spanning 12 states in India. With a diverse client base across multiple industries, the company has witnessed substantial revenue growth, reporting Rs 448.13 crore in FY25, up from Rs 348.34 crore in FY24. Unistone Capital manages the book-running process for this promising IPO.