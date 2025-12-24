Left Menu

Yatayat Corporation Sets Wheels in Motion with Upcoming IPO

Yatayat Corporation India Ltd, a road logistics company, plans to raise funds through an IPO. The offer includes 1.33 crore equity shares. Proceeds will support working capital and corporate needs. The company, with significant revenue growth, serves various industrial sectors across key corridors in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:54 IST
Yatayat Corporation Sets Wheels in Motion with Upcoming IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics giant Yatayat Corporation India Ltd is gearing up for an ambitious fundraising activity through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant move in the transport sector.

The offering comprises a fresh issue of 77 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 56 lakh shares by a promoter, totaling 1.33 crore shares, as indicated in the documents submitted to SEBI on Tuesday. This strategic financial move aims to bolster the company's working capital and general corporate purposes.

Operating primarily in the road logistics sector, Yatayat Corporation provides Full Truck Load transportation services through a network of 34 branches and a warehouse, spanning 12 states in India. With a diverse client base across multiple industries, the company has witnessed substantial revenue growth, reporting Rs 448.13 crore in FY25, up from Rs 348.34 crore in FY24. Unistone Capital manages the book-running process for this promising IPO.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025