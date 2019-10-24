Did Selena Gomez address Hailey Baldwin's supposed dig after her new track?

Selena Gomez who dropped her second track 'Look at Her Now' on Wednesday, seemingly addressed the supposed criticism by her ex-boyfriendn Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin. Selena shared the exciting news of her latest track on her Instagram while teasing the clip of her upbeat song.

"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you," she captioned her post. "Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now," she wrote. While seemingly referring to comments by Hailey, Gomez wrote, 'I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone," the singer said during her Instagram Live.

Adding, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that." The model, who recently wed pop-icon Justin Bieber, uploaded an Instagram story on Tuesday that showed her listening to the song, 'I'll Kill You' by Summer Walker after Gomez dropped her latest single 'Love You To Lose Me' which riled fans who questioned the model if it was a reply to the singer's new lyrics, which seemingly hint at her previous relationship with Justin Bieber.

Hitting back at the trolls, Baldwin commented, "Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS." People magazine stated that the model had deleted the comment later. Because she shared this at the same time that Selena released her first hit track, many assumed Hailey was being petty. (ANI)

