Courteney Cox, David Beckham to play a cameo in 'Modern Family'

Soccer player David Beckham along with actor Courtney Cox is set to play a cameo in the upcoming episode of American sitcom 'Modern Family' Both the 44-year-old player along with the 55-year-old star, shared pictures on Instagram of their visit to the ABC sitcom set on location in downtown Los Angeles this week.

A representative for the show confirmed to People that the two will guest star in an episode called 'The Prescott,' which will air in early 2020. "Playing themselves, they are paired in a celebrity bowling tournament and find themselves getting drawn into a farce the family descends into involving bowling, 80s aerobatic classes, a terrifying pool slide, and three side by side hot tubs," the representative told People magazine.

Cox who shared a picture where she can be seen soaked in the bathtub with Beckham received some teasing comments from her friends in the industry on Instagram. "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily," she captioned the pictures. "Wait....WHAT'S HAPPENING?!!?? " wrote Jennifer Anniston.

"Uh where's my invite," commented Whitney Cummings. Apart from the stars, a user wrote, "you never know what to expect from Courteney one day she's playing basketball and the next day she's with David Beckham in a hot tub. well @courteneycoxofficial you're amazing."

Earlier, Beckham shared a picture of himself and Cox with scripts in hand, and wrote, "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial#modernfamily ." (ANI)

