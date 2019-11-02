International Development News
Wentworth Season 8 production starts in Melbourne, Show gets first transgender male character

There is no update how long the production for Wentworth Season 8 will continue.

Wentworth Season 8 is undeniably one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. The upcoming season is the penultimate one for the Australian television drama programme but does not mean that cast and crew are trimming down the story. In other words, with an overall 20 episodes promised for Season 8, the viewers can expect a lot of contents than ever.

Here we have major two good news for Wentworth Season 8. First one is, according to an Australian site QN, the production on the prison drama's eighth season has been commenced in Melbourne last Friday. Isn't it amazing?

There is no update how long the production for Wentworth Season 8 will continue. But we will continue giving you update from time to time from the production set of Wentworth.

The other good news is the Australian show has added three new characters along with the returning characters. Foxtel has announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes.

The interesting part that will surely amuse you in Season 8 is Zoe Terakes. Zoe will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline.

"I've never seen a cisgender person tell a transgender story 100 per cent believably," Zoe said.

Kate Box is another addition. Kate will be playing the role of a former top dog in the prison. The third addition in the series, Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Ann is said to be quite a strict character with the disciples of the prisoners.

Wentworth Season 8 does not have an official premiering date. But it is likely to be aired during the mid of 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

