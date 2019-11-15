Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' to release in December 2021

Action star Dwayne Johnson's much-awaited "Black Adam" movie will hit the theatres on December 22, 2021. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade. Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

"I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. "He's a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way... This role is unlike any other I've ever played in my career and I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together," Johnson posted on Instagram alongside the first look poster of the film.

Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to direct "Black Adam" .

