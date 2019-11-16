Marrying Millions Season 2 sends casting call over social media, Know criteria to get married

Do you want to participate in Marrying Millions? Season 2 was already renewed and the upcoming season will consist of 16 episodes, up from 10 from its first season.

The good news is Marrying Millions has recently given a casting call for Season 2. If you feel you fit all those requirements then they are ready to hear from you. An email address has been provided in the Instagram post. The producers are currently casting Atlanta couples and singles for the Lifetime docuseries Marrying Millions in Atlanta.

The name of the agency working for Marrying Millions is Hylton Casting. This is what they are looking for:

African American woman who is single, a millionaire, and looking for love

African American couple who come from two different financial brackets

Are you a single millionaire looking for love?

Are you in a new relationship with someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?

Is your significant other in a different social class than you? Are you nervous your family won't approve of your relationship?

"We're so excited to see Marrying Millions break through and are expanding the franchise to super-serve women hungry for strong, provocative relationship content," Gena McCarthy, EVP and Head of Lifetime Unscripted opined.

Marrying Millions season 2 is going to have six couples who believe themselves deeply in love and hope to marry but the main hurdle is they absolutely come from different worlds. The couples should bridge their enormous differences and fit themselves into each other's alien worlds.

The airing date of Marrying Millions Season 2 is yet to be announced. But we can expect it during the end of 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Marrying Millions and other Lifetime series.