Natalie Dreyfuss lands recurring role in 'The Flash'

"The Originals" star Natalie Dreyfuss is set to star in a recurring role in the six-season of "The Flash" series. The actor will play Sue Dearborn in The CW show based on the DC superhero, reported TVLine.

Described as possessing a fierce intelligence and a spitfire personality, Sue is the daughter to one of Central City's most wealthy families. But there's more than meets the eye when it comes to her as the socialite.

Dreyfuss' previous TV credits also include "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" , along with a few episodes of "Will & Grace" and "True Blood".

