International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 02:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating
Image Credit: Twitter(@AJGuglielmi)

Jussie Smollett has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago of maliciously prosecuting him after concluding that the actor's claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating on a city street was a hoax. Smollett, 37, best known for his work on the Fox television drama "Empire," made his accusation in counterclaims filed on Wednesday, after Chicago sued him to recoup $130,106 in police overtime costs to investigate the beating claim.

He accused the city, police and others of causing "substantial economic damages as well as reputational harm, humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress," and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. "The city stands by its original complaint and will continue to pursue this litigation," Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for Chicago's law department, said by email. "We fully expect to be successful in defeating these counterclaims."

Smollett, who is black and gay, ignited a social media firestorm after telling police on Jan. 29 that two masked men had thrown a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and shouted racial and homophobic slurs, while expressing support for U.S. President Donald Trump. Illinois prosecutors charged Smollett on Feb. 20 with making up the attack, including by hiring two brothers to stage it, and falsely reporting a "high-profile hate crime" to draw publicity after becoming dissatisfied with his "Empire" salary.

But they dropped the criminal case on March 26, drawing anger from Chicago's police department and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who called it a "whitewash of justice." Smollett pleaded not guilty to lying about the attack, and has long said he was truthful about it.

Chicago nonetheless sought triple damages in its April 11 civil lawsuit to recoup overtime costs. Smollett played singer-songwriter Jamal Lyon on "Empire" but was dropped from the show after the alleged attack.

The counterclaims were filed against Chicago, the brothers and a number of police officers and employees. Smollett accused police of trying to prosecute him based on the brothers' "false, self-serving and unreliable statements in order to close the investigation into the attack."

He also said Chicago could not recover investigative costs because it already accepted his $10,000 "payment in full" in connection with the dismissal of the criminal case. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Oct. 22 refused to dismiss Chicago's civil lawsuit against Smollett, saying his high profile and "the extreme nature of the accusations" could explain the overtime costs.

The case is Chicago v. Smollett, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 19-04547.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'Getting caught is no defense': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The following are quotations from the fourth day of hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine.U.S. Ambassador to the E...

FBI sought to interview whistleblower over complaint about Trump -source

An investigator from the FBI tried in October to arrange an interview with the intelligence official whose complaint led to a congressional impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trumps dealings on Ukraine, a source familiar with th...

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows -Savanta ComRes poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 11 points this week, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday. Ahead of ...

UPDATE 10-U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019