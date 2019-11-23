There were no sparks whatsoever: Kristen Bell on first meeting with husband Dax Shepard

American actor Kristen Bell felt there was no magic when she first met husband and actor Dax Shepard. She met Shepard at a small dinner party where he wouldn't stop talking. "I was like, 'This guy can talk'," she said in an interview to Sunday Today, as cited by Page Six.

While recollecting their first meet, Bell said, "I didn't know who he was. I was like, maybe one of the guys from 'Jackass' or something? And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever. None." During their first encounter, Bell caught Shepard's eye.

In a 2018 episode of his podcast 'Armchair Expert,' Shepard recalled to guest American actor and writer, Zach Braff, "She was talking about some deal she got at Target, and she was so enthusiastic about the savings she got at Target, and I thought, 'Well, this person is very cute and interesting.'" Bell said that things started to heat up after their second meeting.

"Two weeks later we both met at a hockey game ... started to flirt, left, and then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from [a mutual friend]. How do you feel about that?" she added. Dax's sense of humor was the thing that eventually won her over. She said, "He knows what he's doing," He's so bold and that was my kind of person. I was like, 'OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel like butterflies.'"

They both are Michigan natives are also Detroit Red Wings fans. Bell stated that, even though he made the first move, love came later for Shepard.

She went on to add that she fell in love with him way before he "fell in love with me." The couple began dating in 2007, married in 2013 and share two daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln, and 4year-old Delta. (ANI)

