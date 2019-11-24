International Development News
David Beckham 'star struck' after encounter with 'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke

Former Football star David Beckham was left "star struck" after he had an encounter with the 'Mother of Dragons' from the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones', Emilia Clarke.

David Beckham and Emila Clarke (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former Football star David Beckham was left "star struck" after he had an encounter with the 'Mother of Dragons' from the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones', Emilia Clarke. Beckham exchanged smiles with the star backstage at a Fleetwood Mac concert during the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.

Post his meeting with Clarke, the soccer player shared a picture of theirs flashing a big smile as they hugged close to each other. "Again I was a little star struck whilst being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons," the 44-year old captioned the picture.

"So nice to see @emilia_clarke in San Fran whilst being wowed by Fleetwood Mac #dreamforce2019," he added. Well, Beckham's love for 'GoT' isn't hidden as he had previously exuded excitement after he received an "amazing" birthday message from Gwendoline Christie, who played the role of Brienne of Tarth in the show.

"I can't believe this," the player wrote alongside the video clip, in which Christie had stated: "I will shield your back and keep your counsel and give my life for yours if need be." On the work front, Beckham along with 'Friends' actor Courteney Cox is set to play a cameo in an upcoming episode of the sitcom 'Modern Family'.

A representative for the show confirmed to People that the two will guest star in an episode titled 'The Prescott', which will air in early 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

