International Development News
Development News Edition

British satirist and opera director Jonathan Miller dies aged 85

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:26 IST
British satirist and opera director Jonathan Miller dies aged 85

British satirist and director Jonathan Miller, whose career spanned over 50 years from the hit comedy review show "Beyond the Fringe" to directing for some of the world's grandest opera houses, has died aged 85. In a statement released to British media, his family said Miller died "peacefully at home ... following a long battle with Alzheimer's".

A qualified doctor, Miller decided to put his fledgling medical profession on hold to pursue a life in comedy. He first came to prominence in the early 1960s when he appeared in the ground-breaking theatrical review "Beyond the Fringe" with Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, and Dudley Moore.

Its success helped him go on to become a presenter of the BBC arts program "Monitor" and a director of plays at the National Theatre. He made his directing debut in 1962, with John Osborne's "Under Plain Cover" and branched out into opera in the 1970s, when he worked for Glyndebourne and English National Opera.

Miller also directed opera for companies including La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Bavarian State Opera and Los Angeles Opera. In 2016, English National Opera celebrated his four-decade association with the company with the tribute "Marvellous Miller".

"Jonathan Miller was one of the most important figures in British theatre and opera of the past half-century," the Royal Opera House's director of opera Oliver Mears said in a statement. "Combining a supreme intellect with a consistently irreverent perspective, formed from his experiences in both comedy and medicine, Miller shone a unique light on our art form."

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said Miller was "a creative genius whose imagination knew no bounds ... he brought arts and culture to millions on the BBC." Miller was made a Knight Bachelor in 2002 for services to music and the arts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's graph shirking, its ideology would be rejected very soon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJPs graph was continuously shirking and the partys ideology would be rejected across the country very soon. People of this country are teaching the party a lesson and very soon th...

Rallying-Ogier replaces Tanak in all-new Toyota lineup for 2020

Six-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier will race for Toyota next season in an all-new driver lineup after the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who competed with Citroen this season, will join Wels...

UPDATE 2-Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vaticans financial regulator, following unprecedented police raids on the organization as part of an investigation into the purchase of luxury London real...

City want to keep Guardiola for years to come, says chairman

London, Nov 27 AFP Manchester City want to keep Pep Guardiola at the helm for many years to come, says the English champions chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Guardiola -- who stayed for four seasons with Barcelona and three terms with Bayern M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019