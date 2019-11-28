Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' to debut on midnight of January 1, 2020

International Development News
Karan Johar on Thursday teased fans about Netflix's upcoming show 'Ghost Stories' and announced that it will be streamed when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020.

Karan Johar on Thursday teased fans about Netflix's upcoming show 'Ghost Stories' and announced that it will be streamed when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020. "When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020.... there's something unexpected and unknown that's going to be unleashed into the night. #GhostStories only on Netflix," Karan tweeted alongside a clip.

The short video featured the dream team of the streaming platform's show 'Lust Stories' - Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Bannerjee - who are now back with some spooky stories. "We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before," said Zoya in the clip.

The team said they planned to go one step ahead with 'Ghost Stories' after the stupendous response to their previous outing. They also hinted that the series may feature monsters and supernatural activities. "As you usher in the new year, keep the lights on," Karan said in another tweet.

He posted a subsequent tweet featuring a photo of a visibly worried Mrunal Thakur who will star in the show. 'Ghost Stories' will also feature Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vijay Verma.

So all the Netflix buffs should brace themselves for a spooky New Years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

