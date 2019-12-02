Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:26 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Record, 'Knives Out' Scores

Disney's "Frozen 2" stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. The animated adventure soared past the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and its $109 million bounty between the Wednesday and Sunday holiday frame. Like, "Frozen 2," the "Hunger Games" sequel opened a week ahead of Thanksgiving. A year in showbiz: court drama, box office records and a young billionaire

From the world's youngest self-made billionaire to celebrities in court, the world of entertainment produced a wide array of headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2019. * The year began with rap making history at the Grammys as Childish Gambino's "This is America" became the first hip hop track to win the ceremony's top record and song of the year accolade. At the Oscars, "Green Book" took best film while Briton Olivia Colman beat presumed favorite Glenn Close for the best actress honor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Dutch Grand Prix organisers say Zandvoort circuit will be ready on time

Five months before the first Formula 1 race in the Netherlands since 1985, organisers have finally started the elaborate renovation of their picturesque, but outdated, circuit in the sandy dunes of Zandvoort. A range of environmentalist cla...

Gross tax collections up by 5 per cent till November, says Sitharaman.

Gross tax collections up by 5 per cent till November, says Sitharaman....

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

The Prime Minister of Tonga, Hon. Phiva Tuionetoa, joined representatives from the Asian Development Bank ADB and the World Bank Group to inaugurate a new ADBWorld Bank joint office in Nukualofa. The new office marks a significant increase ...

Kerala: Sub-Inspector sent to 14-day remand for sexually harassing a minor

A POCSO court in Vanchiyoor on Monday sentenced Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar to a 14-day remand for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Peroorkoda area.A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO Act was reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019