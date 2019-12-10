Left Menu
Rani visits Mumbai's Police Control Room, hails cops for dedication

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji who is essaying the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming flick 'Mardaani 2' visited the Police Control Room in Mumbai and discussed how cyber-crime is putting women and girls at risk in our country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:18 IST
Rani Mukerji at the Police Control Room.. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji who is essaying the role of tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming flick 'Mardaani 2' visited the Police Control Room in Mumbai and discussed how cyber-crime is putting women and girls at risk in our country. Rani has been meeting police officers across the country, where she has been pointing out the rise of violent crimes being committed by juveniles against women and girls and the actor has also been celebrating the cops for keeping crime under check.

The 41-year-old actor said, "I'm speechless seeing the sheer amount of work that is being put in by the cops every single day to keep us safe. Police officials are going about doing their job in the most professional, methodical and selfless manner and it is really eye-opening to see just how much they endure to ensure that we are secure." While talking about her experience about the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor stated, "It was extremely informative and educative for me to visit the PCR (Police Control Room) because I learned so much about what goes in to keeping our women and daughters safe in the times when the nature of crime is becoming severely complex with the rise of technology. It takes an incredible amount of work to keep crimes at check and I thank the police force with all my heart for their dedication and passion to keep their countrymen safe and sound."

A member of the women police team deputed at the PCR said, "The issue of cyber-crime is very important to us and it's a big threat to the youth. We have a swift response team that reaches out to the platforms immediately through our official email addresses to pull down the content that is getting viral. We then immediately lodge an FIR and get to the bottom of the crime committed." In the flick 'Mardaani 2', Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the super hit and hugely acclaimed prequel, 'Mardaani', in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 2' is set to hit theatres on 13th December. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

