'Alice' child star Philip McKeon dies at 55

Actor Philip McKeon, best known for playing the son of Linda Lavin's title character in the sitcom "Alice" , has passed away. He was 55. The actor died on Tuesday morning in Texas following a longtime illness, family spokesman Jeff Ballard confirmed to Variety.

"We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing. His wonderful sense of humour, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life," said Ballard in a statement. He is survived by his mother, Barbara and his sister, actor Nancy McKeon.

McKeon had spent the last several years hosting his own radio show in Wimberly, Texas. He moved from Los Angeles to the state to be closer to his family. He previously spent a decade working in the news department at LA's KFWB News 98.

McKeon played Tommy Hyatt on the long-running classic CBS "Alice" from 1976 to 1985. He also appeared in other TV shows including the NBC crime drama “CHiPs,” and “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat", both set at ABC.

In films, McKeon was a familiar face in horror movies, such as “Return to Horror High” and “Ghoulies 4”. His most recent credit was as a co-producer on the 2005 psychological thriller feature “The Jacket". It starred Adrien Brody and Keira Knightley, and had Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney, Peter Guber and Steven Soderbergh among its producers.

Actor Charlie Sheen, who starred with McKeon in an episode of the 1980s NBC anthology series “Amazing Stories," took to social media to remember him. "Shared some wonderful moments in the ‘trenches’ with Phil McKeon many moons ago. Over the past few decades, he was always a perfect gentleman and an ebullient spirit. And his goofy af smile, was pure gold. r.i.p. young man. Much much too soon, you cut out (sic)," Sheen tweeted with their photo from the episode.

